Scattered Light Rain For Friday

Soggy and cool weather continues for Friday. The circulation bringing us the rain lifts northeast tomorrow.

FRIDAY FORECAST

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect throughout Friday and into early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals today could be near one inch.

7AM: Light scattered rain will move through the area today.

11AM: Pockets of heavy rain are possible through the day. Winds from the north and cooler temperatures will make it feel raw.

5AM: A break from the rain is possible by dinnertime, but a few light showers and sprinkles are possible.

