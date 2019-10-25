Scattered Light Rain For Friday

Posted 6:56 am, October 25, 2019, by

Soggy and cool weather continues for Friday. The circulation bringing us the rain lifts northeast tomorrow.

VIDEO FORECAST

FRIDAY FORECAST

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect throughout Friday and into early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals today could be near one inch.

7AM: Light scattered rain will move through the area today.

11AM: Pockets of heavy rain are possible through the day. Winds from the north and cooler temperatures will make it feel raw.

5AM:  A break from the rain is possible by dinnertime, but a few light showers and sprinkles are possible.

-Sabrina

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.