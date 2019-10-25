Semi-Truck Driver Cited In Pileup On I-49 In Bobby Hopper Tunnel

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — One semi-truck driver has been cited in a wreck involving two other semi-trucks in the Bobby Hopper Tunnel on Interstate 49.

According to Bill Sadler with Arkansas State Police, the driver was cited for reckless driving.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

The accident happened around 9:52 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 24) in the tunnel, located about three miles south of Winslow.

Traffic on the interstate was backed up all the way to West Fork. Traffic was being diverted onto Arkansas 74 to Winslow, then south on Old U.S. 71.

Some drivers could be seen on the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s traffic cams going the wrong way on the Interstate to avoid the backup.