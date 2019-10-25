× Spotify Is Giving Away Google Home Mini Speakers To Premium Subscribers

(CNN) — Spotify is rewarding its Premium subscribers with a free gift: a Google Home Mini.

The mini speaker from Google, powered by Google Assistant, is considered a good entry-level smart speaker.

Both new and existing Spotify Premium subscribers can claim one of the smart speakers by visiting Spotify’s website while supplies last through November 15.

Spotify has run this same promotion in the past, but it was restricted to Spotify Premium family plan account holders.

“At our core, Spotify Premium wants to make it easy to enjoy your favorite music anytime, anywhere. We were delighted by the response of our first Google Home Mini offer last year, which is why we’re excited to extend our partnership with Google and expand the offer to now include both Family and Individual Premium plans,” Marc Hazan, vice president of Premium Partnerships at Spotify, said in a statement.

Getting the Google-powered hardware into new homes can only be good for both companies. Google’s services may be more widely used with its assistant being more easily accessible, and with Spotify integration built right into the smart speaker, it could enable users easier access to the music streaming service.

Google recently announced the new and improved Google Nest Mini, which is not included in this promotion. For Google, it is also a good way for the company to clear out some inventory as it stocks up on the new hardware.