Winter Weather Arrives Early For Parts Of Oklahoma

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – When you think of October weather, leaves, cool temperatures and sunshine may come to mind. However, that was not the case for some Oklahomans on Thursday.

Most of Oklahoma, including southern, northern, central and eastern, saw rain on Thursday. Western Oklahoma, on the other hand, got an early taste of winter, with some parts receiving more than four inches of snow!

The snow mainly fell in the Oklahoma panhandle. The neighboring Texas panhandle also got the snow, with four inches falling in Amarillo Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The snowfall there caused nearly whiteout conditions in Amarillo, and one person even captured “thundersnow” on video and posted it on Twitter.

CNN contributed to this report.