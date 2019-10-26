× Arkansas Demolished By Top-Ranked Tide

TUSCALOOSA (KFSM) – No one expected it to be pretty when a struggling Arkansas team visited number one Alabama on Saturday, and, well it wasn’t. The Crimson Tide scored on their first five possessions of the game to build a 41-0 halftime lead, eventually finishing as a 48-7 pummeling of the Hogs, who remain winless in the SEC under Chad Morris.

The Hogs were outplayed in every facet of the game, racking up 107 yards passing and 106 rushing, compared to 280 and 179 for Alabama.

The Tide were without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but backup Mac Jones had no issues carving up the Arkansas offense to the tune of 235 yards and three touchdowns before being removed for Tua’s younger brother Taulia in the third quarter.

Arkansas also used multiple quarterbacks, for far different reasons. Nick Starkel got the start and committed four turnovers in the first half, fumbling a high snap on the Hogs’ second possession and then throwing three interceptions, the last of which Alabama returned for a touchdown near the end of the first half. John Stephen Jones was used intermittently in the first half before taking over the offense in the third quarter. Starkel finished 5/19 for 58 yards and three picks.

Jones found limited success, but did throw a touchdown pass to CJ O’Grady to ensure Arkansas would not be shutout. He finished 6/7 for 49 yards and a touchdown, and once again Arkansas faces a question at quarterback with Mississippi State coming to Fayetteville next Saturday.