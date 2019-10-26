Football Friday Night Scoreboard

Arkansas Handles SWOSU In Final Exhibition Game

Courtesy: Arkansas Athletics

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) Adrio Bailey was 7-of-7 from the field and Mason Jones scored a game-high 22 points to lead Arkansas to a 78-51 exhibition victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Bailey, who finished with 15 points, did not miss a shot in two exhibition games. He was 9-of-9 from the field and had a plus/minus of 35 in the two wins. Jones was 8-of-12 Friday, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, in scoring his 22 points. The junior also had six rebounds. Reggie Chaney just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Overall, five Razorbacks scored in double figures with Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Desi Sills each chipping in 10 points.

The Razorbacks struggled from 3-point range, making just 5-of-23, but out-rebounded the Bulldogs 49-26. More impressive, Arkansas only allowed SWOSU to grab three offensive rebounds while holding the Bulldogs to 31 percent shooting (15-of-48).

Arkansas opens the 2019-20 regular season on Nov. 5 (Tuesday) versus Rice. Tipoff at Bud Walton Arena is set for 7 pm.

