Choctaw Nation Chief Of Tribe Gregory Pyle Dies

DURANT, Okla. (KFSM) — Choctaw Nation’s Chief Of Tribe Gregory E. Pyle has died according to Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Facebook Post.



The post was not clear on the cause of death or any details regarding his death.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin had this to say:

“Chief Pyle was a true friend and I have the utmost respect for him. He was a faithful servant of Choctaw Nation and led them to many successes that will benefit generations to come. He will be deeply missed. Christie and I are praying for his wife, Pat, his children and grandchildren during this difficult time.”