Fashion Show Held In Springdale Raises Awareness About Women’s Heart Disease And Strokes

Posted 8:21 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20PM, October 26, 2019

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A fashion show was held in Springdale, Saturday  (Oct. 26) to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease and strokes in Hispanic women. The show is called “Vestido Rojo” which translates to “red dress” in English. This show is part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Campaign.

“My mom is a survivor. She had two strokes and a heart attack. So I’m going to dedicate today to her and the women present here today.” said Fashion Designer Rulli Torres.

The show also provided free screenings and exhibits aimed at educating Hispanic women about the importance of living a heart-healthy lifestyle.

