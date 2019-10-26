Fort Smith City Prosecuting Attorney John Settle Passes Away

Posted 1:37 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, October 26, 2019

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith City Prosecuting Attorney John Settle has died Saturday (Oct. 26) morning. Settle was at the Mercy Fitness Center in Fort Smith.

City Administrator Carl E. Geffken says Settle collapsed at the gym and was transported to the hospital. Geffken said:

“John was a hard-working, dedicated man who we will miss greatly. Our prayers go out to his family.”

City Director Kevin Settle said:

“He was a great person that was dedicated to his job he was very well respected in the community and did an outstanding job as city prosecutor will be  greatly missed”

