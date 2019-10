× Game Day Blog: Hogs Face Toughest Test In Top-Ranked Tide

15:00, 1st Quarter – Alabama won the toss and defers. Arkansas will receive. The quarterback carousel continues with Nick Starkel starting for the Hogs after Ben Hicks started against Auburn last week.

Arkansas is still winless in the SEC in Chad Morris era and now will look to get anything done at #1 Alabama.

Be sure to follow all game long as @5NEWSClara will have updates and analysis throughout.