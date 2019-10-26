Heavy Rain Causes Multiple Car Accidents On I-49

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Heavy rain caused three accidents Saturday (Oct. 26) morning.

The first accident was around 11 am past the Fulbright Expy, causing one of the southbound lanes to close for about thirty minutes.

Following this accident, a second crash happened in the northbound lane near the Johnson exit taking about one hour to clear.

A third crash happened near the porter road exit.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes. Crews were on scene and said the accidents were most likely due to the rainy road conditions.