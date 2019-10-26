One Victim in Early Morning Shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — At nearly 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th, Fayetteville Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a possible shooting during a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived to the area of West Wedington Drive and West Fountain, they found a 31-year-old black male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers immediately took action, and the man was transported to a local medical facility in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.