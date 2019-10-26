Rainy Start To The Weekend

A broad circulation continues to drop rain over us. This system begins to move further east today, leading to clear skies by the afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

SATURDAY FORECAST

Light rain continues in the early morning, with heaviest rain in eastern Oklahoma.

By mid-morning, stronger downpours move in. These will start to dissipate and become lighter as it moves east.

Rain will clear the area by early afternoon. Clouds should begin to break and the sun will begin to peak out.

Due to cloud cover and rain-cooled air, temperatures will only make it into the 50s today. Winds out of the north will make it feel a bit cooler.

-Sabrina