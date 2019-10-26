× Storm Damage To Public Infrastructure In Benton County Now Over $6 Million

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Storm damage to Benton County’s public infrastructure due to Monday’s storm and tornado damage is now over $6 million.

According to Public Safety Administrator, Robert McGowen numbers coming in from cities within the county provided the estimate. Most of the uninsured infrastructure in the report comes from Carroll Electric and Siloam Springs Electric. The companies suffered great loss of high voltage transmission poles during the storm.

McGowan said the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management’s assessment team will be in Benton County next week. On Monday (Oct. 28) the team will survey tornado damage. On Tuesday (Oct. 29) they will survey damage caused by recent flooding.

McGowan said he believes the preliminary numbers, due to the tornado damage, will qualify Benton County for a Presidential Disaster Declaration. He said there would need to be $4.5 million in damages state wide to meet the threshold for the assistance. A request would have to be made from the Governor.

“Based on the numbers, our county alone will exceed that,” McGowan said.

Teams are still trying to work through gathering reports of damage in Benton County but said an estimated 500 homes were damaged.

Benton County has requested individual assistance and will be doing damage assessments with the state to determine if the county will meet the threshold.