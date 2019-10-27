Arkansas Mother Arrested In Drowning Death Of Child, 1

Posted 12:47 pm, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, October 27, 2019

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Arkansas say a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the July drowning death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Bathtub. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says Danielle Mitchell was arrested on Friday on a complaint of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Authorities say that on July 9, deputies responded to reports of a drowned child at a residence in a rural area near Texarkana, about 135 miles (217 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Sheriff’s Office investigators say Mitchell had been caring for three young children at the time. The 1-year-old drowned in a bathtub.

It was not immediately clear if Mitchell is represented by an attorney.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.