After days of rain and cloudy, the sun finally peaks out today! Clear skies and calm winds resulted in a foggy start to our Sunday. Fog will clear out by mid-morning, breaking away for clear and blue skies.

By early afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 60s. There will be abundant sunshine with breezy winds out of the south.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s for most folks.

Cooler weather and rain is on the way midweek as a few cold fronts push through the area.

-Sabrina