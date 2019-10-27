Wettest October On Record in NW Arkansas; More Rain Expected

Flooding rains have affected most of NW Arkansas and the Greater Fort Smith area for most of this Fall.

Fayetteville has surpassed the record amount of rainfall for the month of October with 10.85″. An additional 1-2″ of rain is expected before the month ends so it’s likely this record totals will be pushed higher.

Rain totals thru Wednesday are forecast to be in the 1-2″ range with a few locations picking up over 2″ of rain.

Clouds will increase and the rain will begin to arrive on Monday evening with scattered showers located along the cold front.

This image shows Tuesday late-afternoon. Periods of a very cold rain are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning; however dry (and very cold) weather is expected for Halloween trick-or-treaters.

-Garrett