Woman Killed After Explosion During Gender Reveal Announcement In Iowa

Posted 5:01 pm, October 27, 2019, by

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (KTHV) — A woman is dead following an explosion during a gender-reveal announcement in Marion County Saturday.

Ambulance. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

Deputies were called to a home in the 2000 block of 180th Place in rural Knoxville just after 4:00 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 56-year-old woman dead at the scene.

They said a gender reveal announcement resulted in the explosion, which caused a flying piece of debris to strike the victim.

Among those taking part in the investigation is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

This is a developing story.

