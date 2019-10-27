World’s Only 50-Seat Regional Aircraft Offering First Class Takes Off From XNA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — United’s new CRJ-550 took off from XNA Sunday (Oct.27) morning according to a Facebook post.

The aircraft offers premium amenities to its customers. The amenities include true first-class seating, space for more legroom per seat and room for customers to bring a roller board on-board. It also offers Wifi to use while in flight, and even a self serve refreshment center!

This aircraft is the only 50-seat aircraft in the world to offer these amenities.

The XNA Fire Department celebrated the new aircraft with a water salute.