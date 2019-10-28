× Arkansas Law Maker, Civil Rights Legend John Walker Dies At 82

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – According to Arkansas Business, State Rep. John W. Walker, a Little Rock lawyer and civil rights legend, has died. He was 82.

His law firm, John W. Walker Law, confirmed his death to Arkansas Business. The news was first reported by the Arkansas Times blog. Walker died at home.

Walker is best known to many for his involvement in the long-running Little Rock School District desegregation case, but he handled many others involving racial discrimination and other civil rights violations.