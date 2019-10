Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Halloween is only a few days away, and many people are trying to do some last-minute costume shopping.

Spotlight Characters Costume Shop In Bentonville offers many different costume options for people on a budget.

They have thousands of costumes and offer rentals along with costumes you can purchase.

The store offers many sizes ranging from children to plus size.

The shop is located in Bentonville on North Walton Boulevard and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.