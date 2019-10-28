Clouds Increasing With Afternoon Sprinkles Expected

Beautiful weekend weather will lead to more rounds of heavy rain this week. Monday will be a transition day with clouds increasing and a few light sprinkles passing by, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low 60s. More rain comes in Tuesday and Wednesday as highs drops into the 40s.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLOUDS INCREASING | FEW PM SPRINKLES

As our next system approaches, clouds will grow and spread throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma. A few sprinkles may also pass by throughout the afternoon and evening. Showers will intensify overnight into Tuesday morning.

Monday's Highs: Low-to-mid 60s

MONDAY / TUESDAY RAIN TIMELINE

Our first round arrives sweeps by Monday afternoon and overnight. The next (and much heavier) round arrives Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

One to two inches of rain are likely to fall by Thursday (Halloween).

-Matt