Colton Jackson Leaves Razorbacks Program Due To Injuries

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Colton Jackson has been a mainstay on the Arkansas offensive line during his time with the Razorbacks but he’s also been a constant on the injury report.

Due to the injuries piling up, Arkansas coach Chad Morris announced on Monday that Jackson is leaving the Razorbacks football and stepping away from the game of football.

Jackson played in 34 games over the past three season but has missed a decent chunk of the 2019 season due to multiple injuries.

Myron Cunningham, a junior college transfer, is listed as the Razorbacks’ starting left tackle on this week’s depth chart heading to the Mississippi State game.