Elm Springs Police Investigating Shooting Death

ELM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Elm Springs Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Sunday afternoon.

According to police, they were sent to 1486 O’Neil Ave. at 2:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 28) in reference to a deceased person.

They arrived and found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds in front of the home. Two people inside were detained, police said.

One of the men, Prophat Gingsumrang, was charged in the death and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center, according to police.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The investigation was aided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tontitown Police, Elm Springs Police said.