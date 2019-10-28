Evacuations Underway In Siloam Springs After Explosion At Intersection

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Evacuations are underway in Siloam Springs after an explosion at an intersection.

Heidi Duhachek, spokesman for the Siloam Springs Fire Department, said people are being evacuated from the intersection of South Lincoln Street and East Lake Francis Drive after an explosion.

The fire department is on the scene, but no injuries have been reported at this time, Duhachek said. They are trying to determine exactly what happened, she said.

