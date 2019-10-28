× Three Women Arrested On Trafficking Charges By Drug Task Force

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Three women have been arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine after a month-long investigation by the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The announcement was made Monday (Oct. 28) by Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds. Fayetteville Police officers are among the members of the task force.

Reynolds said task force investigators began looking into individuals reportedly trying to distribute large amounts of meth in the Northwest Arkansas area.

Investigators determined the supply source was in Central Oklahoma and that an arrangement was made to transport large quantities of meth to Northwest Arkansas, specifically to the Fayetteville area.

On Oct. 25, 2019, investigators found the source of the supply, Reynolds said. They coordinated with the Fayetteville Police Department and conducted a traffic stop on North Rupple Road, and officers obtained approval to search the vehicle.

Officers found about 25 pounds of meth concealed in the trunk, Reynolds said.

Investigators arrested Gayle Steele, 60, of Norman, Oklahoma; Markella Williams, 60, of Edmond, Oklahoma; and Margaret Wright, 36, of Maysville, Oklahoma, on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, Reynolds said.

The investigation is continuing.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force is comprised of officers from Elkins, Elm Springs, Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Goshen, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Springdale, Tontitown and West Fork police departments and from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.