32nd Annual Taste Of Fort Smith Food Fair Kicks Off

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The 32nd annual Taste of Fort Smith Food Fair kicked off Tuesday (Oct. 29).

The Altrusa International Foundation of Fort Smith puts on the event every year.

Thousands come out to the event every year ready to fill their plates and their stomachs all for a good cause.

The club wanted to come up with something that could attract everyone, so they decided that food was the answer. Taste of Fort Smith has been a River Valley staple ever since.

Attendees can pre-buy tickets to the food fair at the door. Once inside, they can fill their plates with food from over 30 area restaurants.

Many local restaurants benefit from the event and participate year after year but some say they keep coming back for the community aspect of the event.

All ticket sales go directly to local charities.