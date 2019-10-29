× Alleged Violent Hazing Incident At Muldrow High School To Be Investigated by Sequoyah County DA

MULDROW, Okla. – (KFSM) Sequoyah County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an alleged violent hazing incident involving athletes at Muldrow High School.

After several complaints from parents, the Sequoyah County District Attorney has been asked to bring in two investigators to assist the school’s on-campus police department, according to Muldrow Police Chief George Lawson.

5NEWS has reached out to the Muldrow Superintendent Ron Flanagan, multiple times for comment and clarification on what exactly is being investigated, but we have not yet been given a response. At this time it is not clear what the nature of the investigation is and if charges will be filed.

Chief Lawson tells us that he has not yet been asked to assist in the investigation, but is offering the department as a location for interviews if needed. Investigators are expected to be on-campus in Muldrow sometime today.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.