Bypass Interchange Construction Requires Overnight Closures In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Construction on the new interchange that will connect the Bella Vista Bypass to U.S. 71 in Bentonville will require lane closures overnight starting tonight (Oct. 29).

Lanes on Interstate 49 and the Bella Vista Bypass (State Highway 549) will close overnight starting tonight and continuing through Saturday morning (Nov. 2), weather permitting. The closures begin at 8 p.m. and will end at 7 a.m.

Crews will set up barrier walls within the construction work zone.

Northbound I-49 will close the outside lane north of the Slaughter Pen Road bridges to Highway 549 (Exit 93).

The eastbound and westbound lanes of the Bella Vista Bypass (549) will close the outside lanes alternately from the roundabout to the bridges over Peach Orchard Road.

The project will build about 2.8 miles of two-lane roadway with bridges on the Bella Vista Bypass, including a new interchange with U.S. 71 in Bentonville. More information on the $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

More information on other construction projects is available at iDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.