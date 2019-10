FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect who was caught using a stolen credit card in Fayetteville.

According to Fayetteville police, the person was captured on a surveillance camera using a credit card that was reported stolen.

Cameras also captured the suspect leaving a parking lot in a black, older model GMC Sierra truck.

If you have any information on who this suspect might be, you’re asked to call Detective R. Knotts at 479-587-3520.