Fayetteville Police Searching For Stabbing Suspect

Posted 4:16 pm, October 29, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home on Gabbard Drive around 11:30 a.m.

After arriving at the home officers found that the suspect, Levi Land had already fled the scene.

The woman was transported to a local medical facility with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to Murphy.

Murphy says Land was found in Madison County but fled from officers in his vehicle.

After a pursuit, officers located Land’s abandoned vehicle on the side of a county road but did not find Land.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

