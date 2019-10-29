First Flu-Related Death Of The Season Reported In Arkansas

Posted 4:26 pm, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, October 29, 2019

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The first flu-related death for the 2019-2020 flu season has been reported in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) announced the first death on Tuesday (Oct. 29) in a news release. The victim's name, description or where they were from was not released.

The death comes as the ADH reports "sporadic" flu activity across the state with "minimal" intensity.

Since September 29, 2019, 482 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. 110 positive tests have been reported this week.

Over 100 people died from the flu during the last flu season in Arkansas and 200 the year before that.

The CDC has reported a total of two pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

You can view a weekly flu report fro this season from the ADH by following this link.

