HACKETT (KFSM) - Sometimes it takes big plays to grab a big win and that's exactly what Hackett got in their road victory at Mountainburg.

Avery Hester's 87-yard touchdown run certainly falls into that category and it picked up 52 percent of the fan vote to be named the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week for week eight.

Hackett knocked off Mountainburg 46-32 to move into second place in the 2A-4 conference.