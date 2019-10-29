High-Speed Chase Ends In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A high-speed chase early Tuesday ended in Fayetteville.

The pursuit began around 4:30 a.m. and ended just before 5 a.m.

The pursuit proceeded through Washington County and Fayetteville before finally ending near South School Avenue and Ninth Street in south Fayetteville.

Law enforcement vehicles from Fayetteville Police and Washington County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.

Part of the chase was witnessed by our 5NEWS team at MLK Boulevard and Hill Avenue. A police officer pulled in front of the 5NEWS vehicle and stopped it as the chase approached. Our 5NEWS reporter was able to capture the suspect vehicle as it drove by while being pursued east on MLK Boulevard before turning right onto South School Avenue and eventually stopping.

