Lanes On Garrison Avenue Bridge To Close For Repairs

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Lanes on the Garrison Avenue Bridge over the Arkansas River will close intermittently for repairs starting Wednesday (Oct. 30).

The deck needs to be patched along U.S. 64 (Garrison Avenue), requiring the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department to close portions of the bridge over the next month.

Weather permitting, the westbound outside lane will close starting Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The closures will change lanes as the work progresses. Lane closures will take place Mondays through Thursdays until late November.

Traffic will be controlled by barrels and signage. Drivers are urged to use caution in construction areas.

More information is available at iDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.