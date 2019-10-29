× Metal Detectors Added To Bud Walton Arena, Coming Soon To Baum-Walker, Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Razorback Basketball fans attending games next week at Bud Walton Arena will have to pass through added security — metal detectors.

The metal detectors will be in use for all men’s basketball games starting Tuesday (Nov. 5), and women’s basketball games starting Nov. 11, Razorback Athletics announced today (Oct. 29).

The walk-through metal detectors are designed to enhance safety procedures and are similar to those used in venues for the NFL, NBA and MLB, as well as several collegiate venues nationwide.

Metal detectors will also be used at baseball games starting this spring at Baum-Walker Stadium and next fall at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium during the 2020 football season.

“In our continued efforts to make sure our fans, student-athletes, coaches and game day personnel can enjoy our games in a safe environment, we have implemented the use of metal detectors at Bud Walton Arena for men’s and women’s basketball,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said in a news release.

Yurachek said several detectors will be used to speed up the process. The metal detectors being used in Bud Walton Arena will allow guests to keep many items in their pockets, such as cell phones, keys and wallets.

The metal detectors will be at each fan entrance of the arena. Screenings of those entering gates on the north, east and west sides will be conducted outside the arena. Those on the south side will be screened inside the south lobby. There will also be a metal detector at each entrance to accommodate those in wheelchairs.

Fans must be screened before scanning their tickets. Public entrances will continue to open 90 minutes before the men’s games and 60 minutes before the women’s games.

Further information on the metal detectors is available in a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document.