Next System: Widespread Rain With Wintry Weather Just North Of Arkansas

Our next system is forming across the Red River region and will spread light-to-moderate rain showers from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. One to two inches are likely with much colder air streaming in behind it, dropping temperatures below freezing with wind chills in the 20s. There may be a a light wintry mix at times Wednesday evening just north of Arkansas. If anything reaches Arkansas, it will melt on contact. That cold air will last into Halloween night for trick-or-treating.

VIDEO FORECAST

RAIN TIMELINE | TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

Rain comes first, and then frigid air arrives afterwards.

Showers will develop and spread into Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma throughout the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Rain lasts overnight and will be on-and-off throughout Wednesday. By Wednesday night / Thursday morning there may be left over sprinkles and mist with low clouds as temperatures dip below freezing.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall Tuesday evening and overnight into early Wednesday morning.

One to two inches of rain are likely to fall by Thursday morning. Other than some cold mist in the morning, Halloween should be dry but very chilly.

HALLOWEEN EVENING FORECAST

