Playoff Scenarios Entering Week Nine For Area Teams

With two weeks left in the regular season, there is still a ton left undecided when it comes to the postseason race starting in class 7A and working all the way down to 2A. @5NEWSBobby takes a look at what’s left to do, what’s already locked up and who’s already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Note: When it comes to tie-breaker points, a lot can happen so we won’t dive into those scenarios until week 10.

7A-West

1/2 Seeds – Bentonville & Bentonville West will duke it out for the top two seeds and a first round bye. Both are undefeated in league play and will meet each other in week 10.

3/4/5 Seeds – Fayetteville, Har-Ber and Van Buren all have a shot at grabbing any of the three positions. The Bulldogs and Wildcats meet in week 10 and very well could determine who gets that No. 3 seed. The Pointers lost to both the other two teams and faces Bentonville West in week 9. Van Buren has not locked up a playoff spot and faces Springdale in near must win game in the regular season finale.

5/6 Seeds – Van Buren, Rogers and Springdale are likely duking it out for the final two spots while Heritage still has a mathematical chance of getting into the postseason but is winless on the season. Van Buren owns a win over Rogers while the Mounties beat Springdale head to head. The Red Dogs host Van Buren in week 10 while Rogers closes with a road game at Har-Ber and then hosts Heritage. The head to head win for the Mounties over Springdale could very well determine that final playoff spot.

Eliminated – None.

7A-Central

1/2/3/4 Seeds – Bryant can lock up the top spot and homefield advantage in the playoffs with a win over North Little Rock on Friday. The Hornets are the only undefeated team in the league and has won each of their eight games by a mercy rule. A NLR win this week would likely cause a three way tie between the two schools plus Conway. North Little Rock owns the tie-breaker with Conway based on their head to head win. Little Rock Catholic is in the three way tie for second entering week 9 with NLR and Conway but they face the Wampus Cats this week. This playoff picture will be much more clear after Friday night.

5/6 Seeds – Cabot is in the driver’s seat as they have two leagues wins while Little Rock Central (1) and the two Fort Smith schools, Northside (0) & Southside (0), have struggled in league play. Cabot is at Northside and Central is at Southside this week. Both games have huge playoff ramifications. Though neither has a win, both Fort Smith schools could get as high as the No. 5 seed with two wins to close out the regular season. They’ll meet each other at Jim Rowland Stadium (Southside) next Friday.

Eliminated – None.

6A-West

1/2/3 Seeds – Benton and Lake Hamilton have a huge clash in Hot Springs this week as both teams are still undefeated in conference play. Benton is coming off a home win over previously undefeated Greenwood. The Bulldogs will try to bounce back against Sheridan, a team that is currently in the No. 4 spot. Greenwood still has a shot at a share of the league title as they face Lake Hamilton in the final week of the regular season. A Benton win on Friday night likely gives the Panthers the No. 1 seed.

4 Seed – Sheridan can do no worse than the No. 4 seed as they have three conference wins and the four teams behind them have no more than one league victory. The three teams above could slide down with a poor ending to the regular season.

5/6 Seeds – Siloam Springs, El Dorado and Russellville all sit at 1-4 in the conference but two of them will take the final playoff spots. Siloam should add to their win total as they face Little Rock Hall, who is winless in the conference, while the other two teams mentioned here face one another on Friday night. Russellville travels to Siloam in week 10 while El Dorado is at Little Rock Hall.

Eliminated – None.

5A-West

1 Seed – Harrison is in the driver’s seat as they are the only undefeated team left in the conference. The Goblins will wrap up the conference title as they take on winless Huntsville before closing the season by hosting Farmington.

2/3/4 Seeds – Vilonia already has four conference wins but has not secured a playoff spot just yet because the rest of the conference is a jumbled mess. Farmington and Greenbrier are both 3-2 while Alma and Morrilton are 2-3. Based on everything else, Clarksville still has an outside chance of sneaking into the playoffs. The playoff picture should start to clear up after this week’s games.

Week 9 Matchups:

Greenbrier at Alma, Vilonia at Clarksville, Harrison at Huntsville, Farmington at Morrilton

Week 10 Matchups:

Huntsville at Alma, Farmington at Harrison, Clarksville at Morrilton, Greenbrier at Vilonia

Eliminated: Huntsville.

4A-1

1/2 Seeds – Shiloh Christian and Pea Ridge are both undefeated in the conference and will meet in week 10 to determine the top two seeds. They also have a two game lead on second place.

3/4/5 Seeds – Gentry and Gravette both sit at 3-2 in the conference while Prairie Grove and Lincoln are 2-3. The matchups over the next two weeks will determine all of the playoff spots as they each face one another.

Week 9 Matchups:

Shiloh Christian at Gravette, Prairie Grove at Berryville, Gentry at Lincoln, Green Forest at Pea Ridge

Week 10 Matchups:

Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian, Lincoln at Prairie Grove, Gravette at Gentry

4A-4

1 Seed – Ozark looks to have the No. 1 seed locked up as they own the head to head tie-breaker with both Dardanelle and Mena but two games remain on the Hillbillies schedule.

2/3/4/5 Seeds – Dardanelle has the upper hand on the No. 2 seed as they have just one conference loss but the Sand Lizards face Elkins and Mena to close out the regular season. Mena, Pottsville and Elkins sit at 3-2 and all have essentially locked up playoff spots. The seeding will depend on the final two weeks of matchups.

Week 9 Matchups:

Waldron at Ozark, Dardanelle at Elkins, Subiaco at Mena, Dover at Pottsville

Week 10 Matchups:

Elkins at Ozark, Mena at Dardanelle, Dover at Waldron, Pottsville at Subiaco

Eliminated: Dover.

3A-1

1 Seed – Booneville is again in command of the conference as they have wins over Charleston Greenland and Mansfield but this week’s game at home against Lamar is all that stands between the Bearcats and the league crown. A Warriors win would really throw a wrench into the conference playoff picture.

2/3/4/5 Seeds – Your guess is as good as anybody as this league is a jumbled mess heading into the final two weeks of the season. Lamar, Cedarville, Charleston, Mansfield and Greenland all have a shot at the No. 2 seed or all could be as out of the playoffs. The final two weeks are huge for the playoff picture but Greenland has the upper hand at a spot as they’ll face the bottom two team in the conference standings to close out the regular season (Paris and West Fork).

Week 9 Matchups:

Charleston at West Fork, Cedarville at Mansfield, Lamar at Booneville, Paris at Greenland

Week 10 Matchups:

Lamar at Charleston, Mansfield at Paris, Cedarville at Booneville, Greenland at West Fork

2A-4

1 Seed – Thanks to Hackett’s win over Mountainburg, Magazine is now in the driver’s seat for the league title. The Rattlers host the Dragons on Friday night while Magazine already owns the head-to-head tie breaker with Hackett.

2/3 Seeds – If the Dragons can win at Magazine on Friday, all three teams above will each have one conference loss and then tie-breaker points could come into play. There are just six teams in the conference so there are non-conference games still left on the schedule that won’t affect the league standings.

4/5 Seeds – Hector still has a chance to grab the three, or even the No. 2 seed with help, but the Wildcats have already secured a playoff spot. Lavaca has as well as they own the tie-breaker with Johnson County Westside.