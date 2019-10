FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Volunteers are needed this holiday season to ring bells for the Salvation Army of Fort Smith.

The iconic sound of the Salvation Army bell is more than 100 years old.

Volunteers are needed to ring the bells for the Red Kettle campaign.

Specifically, the organization needs volunteers on Nov. 9 for a special day of ringing at Walmart locations throughout the River Valley.

Those wanting to volunteer can call Salvation Army representative Susan at 479-285-0815.