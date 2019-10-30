× Arkansas Women Wrap Up Preseason With Win Over Oklahoma City

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas Women’s Basketball closed its exhibition schedule with a win on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena beating Oklahoma City 77-62.

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee was great for Head Coach Mike Neighbors all night, pouring in a game-high 31 points, going 9 of 13 from the field, 6 of 9 from deep, and 7 of 8 from the stripe. Redshirt junior guard Amber Ramirez joined Dungee in double digits, chipping in 15 points, 12 of which came in the third quarter.

Arkansas took a slim 40-37 lead into the locker room at halftime. Even though Dungee had it going in the first half, scoring 13 points, the Stars were able to hang around. That changed in the third period though, as Ramirez finally got going. The San Antonio product poured in 12 points in the third frame alone, helping ignite a 21-12 run that would give the Hogs some separation.

The Razorbacks, who were voted No. 22 in the preseason Associated Press poll, tip off the season on Nov. 8 vs New Orleans at 10:30 a.m.