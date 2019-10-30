Art’s BBQ And Burgers Catering For The Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Art’s BBQ and Burgers in Fort Smith where they are serving up turkey, ham, and more this holiday season.

Wade York is the owner and operator of Art’s BBQ and Burgers.

With an amazing core menu, they also have a special twist for the holidays.

“We’ve got 20-22 lb whole turkeys, we also have a 14 lb whole turkey that we can either smoke or fry,” said Wade. “We have 7-10 lb average spiral sliced ham, 7 lb pit hams, we have just boneless turkey breast that we smoke if you don’t want the whole turkey, we have prime rib that we can do in a half or a whole depending upon how big your family is, and we have our house-cured and smoked bacon and we sell it by the pound.”

Not only do they cook up a mean holiday menu, but they will cater your holiday celebration or office party.

“During the holidays we do turkey and dressing, we do smoked prime rib dinners, we do catfish dinners, the more notice the better,” said Wade.

At Art’s BBQ and Burgers, they will turn your favorite meal of the holidays into an easy experience.

“You can bring us your turkey or ham and we will smoke it or fry it, or you can purchase one from us, whatever fits your needs we can handle,” said Wade.

“Basically we just want to feed your family, whether its smoked turkey, fried turkey, ham, prime rib, bacon for Christmas morning, we can do all that, but if you need something we are going to take care of you and your family,” said Wade.

