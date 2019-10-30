Fayetteville Junior Highs To Vote On New Mascots

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two Fayetteville junior high schools will soon be getting new mascots.

After reviewing dozens of submissions, committees at both schools have narrowed the choices down.

For Ramay Junior High, the committee will choose between the Red Wolves, Rams, or Bison. For Woodland Junior High, the choices are the Colts or the Wolverines, according to the schools.

Both students and staff members will vote on the new mascots soon, and the decisions are expected to be announced by Dec. 1.

In August, the students asked for a change by petition, saying the school’s mascots were outdated and insensitive.