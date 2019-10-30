Fort Smith In The Running For Free Live Music Series Next Summer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — 64.6 Downtown is asking for your vote to help bring a 10-12-week free live music series to Downtown Fort Smith next May through August.

The nonprofit 64.6 Downtown, the minds behind the Garrison Commons, the documentary I AM WE, and the award-winning The Unexpected, has put Fort Smith in the running for the 2020 Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award.

Sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music. The Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards serves small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000. The winners will be awarded $25,000 in funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series — a free, outdoor concert series with a diverse lineup of professional musicians.

You are asked to visit levittamp.org/vote to register and vote for Fort Smith to be a top 25 finalist. Online public voting runs through November 1-20. Once the Top 25 finalists are selected through online open voting, the Levitt Foundation will review the Top 25 finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt AMP winners—which will be announced on December 20, 2019.

64.6 Downtown says a successful campaign requires community participation to get as many online votes as possible to bring the concert series to Downtown Fort Smith. Community support, measured by the number of online votes received, is one of the critical factors considered when the Levitt Foundation determines the 2020 Levitt AMP Grant Award winners.

64.6 Downtown asks supporters to spread the word to rally the community to sign up and vote for 64.6 Downtown’s proposal.

Learn more about the Levitt Foundation by clicking here.