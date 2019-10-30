Frigid Night: How Low Will It Go?

**NEW: A Freeze Warning has been upgraded for the entire area thru Thursday Morning**

Wanting to share this temperatures information with you for cold weather on Halloween morning.

Brr!!!!

We’re thinking lows in NW Arkansas could be as low as the mid-20s in Bentonville, Rogers, & Fayetteville & Springdale.

Farther south, data indicates the lows will be very close to freezing in the Greater Fort Smith area.

Although highs will recover by the afternoon, temperatures will still be in the upper 30s and low 40s with a wind chill in in the 20s for Halloween.

-Garrett