Halloween Forecast: NW Arkansas; Greater Fort Smith Area

In Northwest Arkansas, the sky will be clear but the temperatures will continue to fall for Trick-or-Treaters.

Air temperatures will be in the 30s but northwest winds from 10-15mph will push the wind chill into the 20s for most of us.

In the Fort Smith region, temperatures will also trend cold and likely only 1-3º warmer than NW Arkansas.

Wind chills will also be chilly for all of the ghouls and goblins with low to mid 30s expected for most of the evening.

We’ll see the wind slowly decrease later in the night but temperatures fall. Some of the chilliest times might be around sunset where winds will be highest with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40º.

Dress warmly!!

-Garrett