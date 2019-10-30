Jersey Mike’s Subs Coming To Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Rogers in November.

The new fast-casual sub restaurant will open on November 6, 2019, and will be located at 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road.

Franchise owner Nick Morgan will hold a ground opening and free sub fundraiser from Wednesday, November 6 to Sunday, November 10, to support Junior Achievement of Arkansas.

“For this opening, I decided to partner with Junior Achievement because I love that they mentor young people in finance and self-branding,” he said. Jr. Achievement helps to prepare students for life as an adult, and I have been volunteering there for three years.”

7,500 coupons are being circulated throughout the community offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to Junior Achievement of Arkansas. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“I chose this location specifically because Rogers is a wonderful area that deserves a Jersey Mike’s!” Morgan said. Dedication and devotion to serving the local communities paired with the commitment to providing the highest quality product for customers really stands out to me about Jersey Mike’s,” he added. “I am most drawn to Jersey Mike’s mission to the community. Mentoring is close to my heart, and I am dedicated to mentoring our employees, and I am passionate about helping others grow to their maximum potential.”

Morgan also runs a Jersey Mike’s located in Bentonville.

Restaurant hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.