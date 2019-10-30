× Nationals Win World Series After Four Road Wins

HOUSTON, Texas (KFSM) – For Washington to claim their first World Series title as the Nationals it took something that had never been done before in the history of the sport.

The Nationals won all four road games at the Astros, including a 6-2 decision in Thursday night’s decisive game seven. In the history of the three big sports (MLB, NBA, NHL) who play a championship series, it had never been done before where the road team won all seven games.

Houston led 2-0 heading to the sixth inning behind a commanding effort from Zack Greinke on the mound but the Nationals belted two home runs in a three batter span to take the lead and then it started to snowball on the Astros pitching staff. After having just one hit in the first six innings, Washington had eight in the final three innings as they scored all six runs during that stretch.

The Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg, who picked up the victory in game six of the series, became the first pitcher in postseason history to record a 5-0 record.