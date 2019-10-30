NWS Releases Detailed Track of Benton County Tornado

The National Weather Service has released a detailed track of the two tornadoes that hit Benton County early on October 21st. The width of the second tornado was 1.5miles wide; the second widest in state history.

The EF2 damage was documented in NE Siloam Springs while the remainder of the track across Highfill, Cave Springs, & Rogers was EF1.

Click here for an interactive look at the damage track to zoom into where you live.

Each dot represents a surveyed location and what the NWS found at that location.

-Garrett