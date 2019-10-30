Oklahoma Just Broke An All-Time Tornado Record

2019 broke the record for the most tornadoes in a year for the State of Oklahoma.

The the recent severe weather episode that spawned two tornadoes in Benton County caused four tornadoes in NE Oklahoma.

This brings the Oklahoma tornado county to 146. One tornado more than the previous record of 145 set back in 1999.

Interestingly the amount of fatalities are significantly lower compared to 1999. Four fatalities this year, compared to 42 fatalities for the year of 1999. The deadliest tornado that year was the Bridge-Creek Moore F5 Tornado which recorded the strongest wind speeds on record at the time near 318mph on Doppler radar; the tornado was responsible for 36 fatalities.

-Garrett