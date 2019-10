Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Cat Day was Oct. 29, and we at 5NEWS asked you to show us your favorite feline friends.

We were overwhelmed at the response, with more than 1,000 photos and comments coming in via our Facebook post. We loved seeing your fun, beautiful and even poignant photos of your cats past and present, and we showed off a few of them on our "5NEWS At Four." You can see that clip above and a few of the many photos below.

To see all of the photos, check out our National Cat Day Facebook post!